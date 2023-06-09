Akwa-Ibom: CBN, Zenith Bank seek UNIUYO partnership on e-Naira sensitization

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Zenith Bank have sought partnership of the management of the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State to sensitise the University community on the e-Naira payment platform.

Addressing management of UNIUYO on Thursday, at the Main campus Nwaniba, Uyo, the Branch Controller of CBN, Uyo, Mrs. Mercy Itohan Ogbomon-Paul explained that the initiative was adopted in 202 to make payment system more better and easy.

Ogbomon-Paul who spoke through the Assistant director, CBN, Mr Isang Enya stressed that the partnership was part of the Bank’s effort and commitment to ensure that Nigerians keyed into the e-Naira payment platform.

While enumerating the benefits of the e-Naira to include helping in monetary policy decision making, the CBN Branch Controller, however, expressed concern that Nigerians were yet to embrace the platform as many still prefers doing transactions with the physical cash.

Her words: “As you are aware, the Central Bank of Nigeria in its wisdom and in line with best practices adopted the e-Naira platform since 2021as a platform that will help to make our payment system more viable, and very easy.

“What is remaining is for our people to key into the Initiative. In Nigeria people are used to carrying physical cash. Other countries have gone beyond using the physical cash payment.

“So, we are here to seek partnership with you (UNIUYO) on this initiative of the CBN to spread the message of e-Naira to the University community”

Responding the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo who appreciated the CBN Branch Controller for taking time to enumerate the benefits of the payment system, however, advised that there was need for them to fashion out strategy ‘to reach out to the grassroots in the state.

He noted that the institution had already keyed into the payment platform adding, “Let me also mention based on what you have said that we are going to partner with you not only on the issue of the e-Naira.

” There are many things that you people can do for us. In the area of Agriculture we have functional faculty of Agriculture here. And we know that you people help a lot in the area of Agriculture. We are ready, our doors are open”

Fielding questions from newsmen, Mr. Asuquo Ita, the deputy General Manager and zonal Head, Zenith Bank, Akwa Ibom State, said his bank was collaborating with the CBN on sensitisation to the rural areas and major markets to encourage more people to embrace the e-Naira initiative.

“We are proud to partner with CBN on e-Naira in all the States of the federation. We urge all Nigerians to try as much as possible to embrace this platform. It makes payment system efficient, that is why as a commercial bank we are collaborating with the regulator to ensure that we drive this payment system.”, Ita said