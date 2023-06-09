Akume’s appointment as SGF well deserved – APC chieftain

By Henry Ojelu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Chris Kohol has said that President Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, was a well-deserved appointment for the ex-Benue State Governor.

In a congratulatory message to Akume, Kohol a former House of Representative aspirant, said the new task bestowed on him was a testament of the President’s trust in his capabilities and the rich wealth of experience he (Akume) gathered over the years in public service.

“Your unwavering commitment to public service and your ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and compassion will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of countless citizens,” Kohol stated in the letter.

Extolling the virtues of Akume, Kohol further wrote, “Sir, as a former Permanent Secretary, a two term Governor, three times Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, your appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is a reflection of your outstanding capabilities and the trust and confidence placed in you by our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government.”

“However, I have no doubt that you will bring your exceptional skills, vision, and unwavering integrity to this pivotal role. This remarkable achievement is a testament to your exceptional leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service. Sir George your tireless efforts in promoting excellence and fostering growth have left an indelible mark on our state, Benue and Nigeria at large. I am very confident that you will continue to serve as a beacon of wisdom, integrity, and vision.”