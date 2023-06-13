Akpabio’s track record guaranteed his emergence as Senate President – Gov Nwifuru

Akpabio

…as Ogah congratulates new Ebonyi Assembly Speaker

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki – Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has congratulated Sen Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Senate.

The Governor said the emergence of Senator Akpabio was predicated on his track records in various positions of trust which he has held among which was his outstanding performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“With profound gratitude, I write on behalf of the government and good people of Ebonyi State to congratulate our brand new President of the 10th Senate, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio on your election as Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No doubt, your emergence is significant going by your track records in various positions of trust which you have held among which was your sterling performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom State”

To the Deputy Senate President, Sen Jubrin Barau; Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abass and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Governor described the trio as experienced lawmakers who will unite the nation with the instrumentality of beneficial laws.

While Commending members of the National Assembly for their wise decisions, Governor Nwifuru appealed to them to offer maximum support to the new leadership.

In a related development, the member representing Ikwo/ Ezza-South federal constituency, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, has commended the 7th Assembly of Ebonyi State House of Assembly for electing the member representing Ikwo- South State constituency, Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Ogah, in a congratulatory message to the newly sworn-in Speaker, said he remains satisfied and committed to the peaceful coexistence of the state.

He described Odunwa as the best man for the job, who would make Ebonyi State proud and take his legislative duties seriously, for the overall development of the State.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi, His Excellency Rt. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, Onwe Oferekpe, for the latest developments in the State, with his massive inclusion of youths in the affairs of the government.

“I heartily congratulate the new Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa and the principal officers on their election and inauguration today, Tuesday 13th, 2023.

“May the good Lord continue to guide, protect and lead you with the right wisdom and knowledge to carry out your duties and responsibilities accordingly. Amen”, he said.