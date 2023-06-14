Akpabio will revolutionise law making in Nigeria – APC chieftain, Udoh

Akpabio

By Jacob Ajom

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh, has hailed Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio over his election as President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Akpabio, a Senator representing Akwa Ibom South-West, defeated Zamfara West Senator-elect, Abdul’aziz Yari, in the 10th Senate President election on Tuesday morning.

The elder statesman said that support for Senator Akpabio is a support for the South-South geo-political zone, as they had in the past months lobbied other geo-political zones in the country to consider the region for this position.

Chief Udoh believes that Senator Akpabio will supervise a vibrant Senate and revolutionize law-making in the country as he is always creative and hard-working.

He recalled that in his earlier interview while campaigning for the South-South to produce the Senate President, he said that it was for equity and justice.

Chief Udoh in the interview he granted to some newspapers had said that it will add more value to the incoming administration of the ruling party.

“In this case, I feel that the South-South region do have qualified and experienced persons to occupy that office,” Chief Udoh reportedly said