Akpabio, presidential delegation, to attend Nnamani’s wife’s burial in Enugu

The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and a high-powered delegation from the Presidency are expected to attend the burial of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani’s wife, Ezinne Jane Nnamani.

“We are also expecting who is who within the Nigerian Senate, the ruling party – All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as political/business associates and well-wishers of the family,” eldest son of Sen. Ken Nnamani, Mr Nnabuihe Nnamani, said.

Nnamani said this on Wednesday during a pre-burial press briefing at the Nnamani’s country home in Amaechi Awkunanaw community in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said that the stage was set and preparations finalised for the burial of Ezinne Jane Nnamani, his mother and wife of Sen. Nnamani, on Friday, June 16.

He revealed that “international and local dignitaries have started coming for condolences from within and outside the country”.

He appealed to journalists to be part of the burial and exploit all aspect of their jobs’ professionalism to assist them in disseminating positive information about the burial.

“I appeal to you to be part of what we are doing and assist us to make the burial a huge success.

“I appeal that you will exploit professionalism in reporting the burial ceremony of our mother in the best possible positive light,” he said.

Nnamani, flanked by former Enugu State Chairman of APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, announced that the burial programmme will begin on Thursday, June 15, with a Service of Songs/Wake and followed by the burial on Friday