Akpabio made right choice in Okonkwo as Chief of Staff – Rep Ikeagwuonu

Akpabio

…says he ‘ll deliver

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North, South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu has hailed the appointment of Sylvester Okonkwo as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that Akpabio in his first circle of appointments on Monday named Okonkwo, and Saviour Enyiekere as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

Lauding the Senate President’s decision, Ikeagwuonu in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday said Akpabio made the right choice, describing Okonkwo as an expert in legislative business, management of human relationship.

“The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio CON, made the right decision by choosing Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff. Chief Okonkwo attended Dennìs Memorial Grammar School Onitsha and he is also an alumni of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus where he bagged a Bachelor Degree in Law. (LL.B. Hons. B.L). He hails from Ojoto in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, South East region of Nigeria.

“He is a corporate lawyer and an astute politician spanning more than two decades. He was a senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. Until his appointment, Okonkwo was the CEO of Chinto Technologies Limited, an ICT and telecommunications outfit.

“With his wealth of experience, I’m sure he will discharge his duties efficiently and effectively”, Ikeagwuonu said.