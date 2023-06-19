Akpabio congratulates Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba on election as NGE President

Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Eze Anaba, on his election as President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Akpabio in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, described the emergence of Anaba as a testament to his dedication, commitment and professionalism

He also described Eze Anaba as a square peg in a square hole.

According to the statement, Akpabio also congratulated the Editor of Thisday Newspaper, Mr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on his election as General Secretary and all the newly elected Executive Officers of the professional body.

The Senate President charged the NGE President to bring to bare his reputation for attention to details, humility, excellence and innovativeness which has been his hallmark in the Vanguard Newspaper.

He also called for renewed partnership between the media and the Legislature in particular and the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in general in order to advance democratic governance in the country and also make the Renewed Hope Agenda a reality.

He urged the new NGE Executive to use the vast powers of the media to support critical economic and social reforms being championed by President Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of Nigerians.

He further advised the Executive of the NGE to join hands with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other relevant stakeholders to rid the profession of quacks and fake news peddlers.

“Your elevation came at a time the entire nation is desirous of a new thinking in the management of its affairs. I am confident that you are well-equipped to contribute to the realization of a new NGE, the journalism profession and Nigeria in general, during your tenure”, Akpabio advised