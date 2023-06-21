Akpabio assures on resuscitation of Moribund industries in Nigeria

Akpabio

...Thanks predecessor for support

…Work for all Nigerians- Ekpenyong

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has assured that his administration will collaborate with the Executive arm of federal government led by President Ahmed Tinubu to resuscitate moribund industries across the country.

Akpabio in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, gave the assurance while reacting to the demands of his kinsman, and predecessor, the immediate past Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district, distinguished Senator Christopher Ekpenyong.

According to the statement, Akpabio, who was accompanied by some members of the 10th Senate on a thank you visit to Senator Ekpenyong in his office in Abuja, stressed that the10th Senate was ready to do all within its powers to support the resuscitation of the ailing industries.

He thanked Senator Ekpenyong for his massive support during his campaign for the position of President of the 10th Senate, despite their party affiliation, assuring him that he has put behind all that happened in the past.

His words, “With the way the President has been exercising his mandate in the last 20 days, I am very confident that hitherto moribund and abandoned industries across the country would be given due attention with a view to providing jobs and business opportunities for our unemployed youths.

“We (10th NASS) would pass the relevant laws that would make the industries come alive for the benefit of unemployed youth and the economic growth of our country.

” I am here today to thank you on behalf of the ‘Stability Group’, for the support you gave to us during our consultations for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, not minding the fact that you are a PDP member.

“You rose in support of my aspiration despite our political differences.Your support went a long way to ensuring victory for us. Politics is gone, we have put behind all our differences and this is the time to work for the people.

“I am an apostle of politics without bitterness. I have put behind all that happened in the past because we need to run an all inclusive administration where the interest of Nigerians would be paramount in whatever actions we take”.

According to the statement, while welcoming and thanking Akpabio and the senate delegation for the visit, Ekpenyong reiterated his call that urgent actions be taken to revive several abandoned viable industries in the country, including the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State, and Oku Iboku Paper mill in Akwa Ibom State.

“I am a fulfilled and a happy man today because the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district has produced the number three citizen of this country. Let us put behind our political differences and work for our people and Nigeria.

” I congratulate you on your well deserved victory. It is a dream come true and I am happy this is happening in my life time.”, Ekpenyong said.

According to the statement, immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, in his brief remarks noted that with the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio in the 10th Senate, Nigeria would be stabilized economically.