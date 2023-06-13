Akpabio as Senate President perfect for Nigeria, N-Delta – APC chieftain, Obriki

Akpabio

…hails Tinubu, APC for Akpabio’s victory

The emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President of the tenth National Assembly is perfect and good for the country and the oil-rich Niger Delta region, according to Hon. Tamuno George Obriki.

Obriki, an ally of Akpabio and the 2023 House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi and Patani Federal Constituency, also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Working Committee of APC for ensuring that Akpabio emerged Senate President.

The Ijaw activist, spoke through his media office on Tuesday, while reacting to the election of Akpabio as Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin as the Deputy Senate President.

Obriki said ” This is historic, we are grateful to God that South South has produced the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and this will certainly strengthen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration”

Obriki further commended majority of the Senators that voted for Akpabio to emerge as Senate President, adding that Akpabio is well positioned to deliver on the new higher assignment for the interest of the country.

It will be recalled that Obriki had appealed to the leadership of APC to zone the Senate President to South-South, which was later done by the party.