Akeredolu’s health challenge ‘not too serious’ — Ondo APC Chairman

File image of Governor Akeredolu weeping at the funeral of Owo massacre victims.

—- He deserves support, prayers for full recovery

— Lambast opposition for spreading a false rumor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The ruling All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, has clarified that the health challenge of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is not too serious to prevent him from resuming his official position as governor of the State.

Recall that the governor who had been on medical leave, transmitted power to his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to act as the Acting governor.

Akeredolu who is presently Abroad, would resume work, on July 6, this year.

The state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, disabused the minds of the people of the state that the health condition of the governor was not as terrible as had been speculated.

Adetimehin, in the statement signed by the party’s Director, Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, ” The governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been battling health issues lately.

“It is pertinent to note that his health issue is not the too serious type that will prevent him from resuming his official position as Governor of Ondo State.

“Despite this, some individuals and groups have taken it upon themselves to spread false news and rumours about his death.

” It is disheartening to see that some people would wish death upon a fellow human being. Such actions are unfair and should be condemned by all well-meaning individuals.

“The opposition has also been quick to malign the Governor’s family, accusing them of not doing enough to take care of the Governor’s illness. Such accusations are falsely disrespectful, flippant and callous.

“Engr. Ade Adetimehin, APC chairman in Ondo State who is not happy with rumours being peddled around the health of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, appealed for support and prayer for the governor and family,

“What Arakunrin Akeredolu and the family requires at this period is our support and prayers for the full recovery of their family patriarch. Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu and her children have been doing their best in taking care of Governor Akeredolu.

“We must continue to pray for the Governor’s recovery and stand by the family in these difficult times.

The party’s state chairman said that “Akeredolu is a good man who loves the downtrodden and deserves all the support and prayers for a full recovery from his illness.