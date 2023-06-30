Akeredolu responding to treatment — Olusola Oke

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

….Says those circulating death rumours are wicked

A former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Olusola Oke, said, yesterday, that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is ‘rapidly responding’ to treatment, adding that those circulating rumours about the alleged death of the governor are ‘wicked and ungodly’.

Over the past few months, there have been speculations regarding the health status of Akeredolu.

Reacting to the development, Oke said those peddling fake death rumours regarding the governor are trying to cause apprehension in the state.

His words: “As mortals, we can fall ill. The governor, like any human being, can fall ill. When illness comes, we seek medical treatment and take deserving rest, this the governor has done and is rapidly responding to treatment,” the statement reads.

“Spreading serial orchestrated rumour through cloned media platforms to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo state of his death is not only ungodly, but it also reveals the toxic of wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

“It is now realised that these deliberate cartels of rumour peddlers have made it a habitual trade to raise a false alarm about the death of the governor to cause panic, apprehension and tension in the state and beyond.

“Thank God, instead of morbid panic, the people of the state have responded with prayers and empathy. Daily, they pray for the governor and God, the giver of life, has indeed stood by him, his family and his well-wishers.

“For those who took pleasure in the pains of others by deliberately manufacturing rumours of the death of others, let me remind them that life belongs to God, and Him only.”