Akeredolu: Adopt doctrine of necessity Ondo group urges

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Ondo State group, Sunshine Collective which is a body of professional indigenes of Ondo State resident in the South-South states of Nigeria, Friday called for the invocation of the doctrine of necessity to resolve the state of Governor Rotimi Akredolu logjam.

A statement issued in Benin City at the end of the group’s quarterly meeting in the Edo State Capital and signed by its chairman and Secretary, Otunba Mike Aladenika and Tayo Igbekoyi said keeping the people of Ondo state in suspense is no longer acceptable.

Part of the statement reads “That we have watched with keen interest, the happenings in the state concerning the state of governance and government with special reference to the day-to-day running and administration of the state.

“That we can state, unequivocally that our dear and most respected governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is one of the most learned, most articulate, most frontal and most courageous governor the nation has produced in recent time.

“That prior to his election as the governor of our dear state, H.E. Akeredolu made his mark as a legal icon, a respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), undisputed former national president, Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) and a constitutional lawyer unequalled.

“Despite the aforementioned achievements of Mr Governor, we are worried about his state of health and other matters surrounding the governance of the state.

“By whatever political calculation, H.E. Akeredolu in his days and time in practice as a constitutional lawyer would have advocated and crusaded for “the doctrine of Necessity to be invoked if the current situation in ondo state today had presented itself.

“That the style and manner in which political gladiators are using to hold the state by the jugular is not acceptable. Ondo state people, from time immemorial, are known to be well principled and law abiding.

“We therefore call on the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly and all other leaders of the All Progressive Congress,(APC), as well as all other political stakeholders, to as a matter of urgency, do the needful by obeying the law and inaugurate the Deputy Governor as Acting Governor, so as not to plunge the state into unwanted anarchy. “