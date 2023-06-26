Ajulo hails Gbajabiamila at 61, says Nigeria in safe hands

Femi Gbajabiamila

Renowned constitutional lawyer and rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has described the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as an exceptional politician on his 61st birthday.

This is contained in a felicitation statement made available to the press by the lawyer on the occasion of Mr. Gbajabiamila’s birthday on Sunday, in Abuja.

“Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila CFR is a pragmatic public administrator who is not just a lawyer but a very great one at that. An exceptional, versatile, spectacular and experienced lawmaker who believes in professionalism and is a good listener to the people. These are the qualities he has always represented.” Ajulo said.

He said the former lawmaker has displayed excellent capacity since being appointed the Chief of Staff to the President, saying his choice for the position indicates that the present administration of Bola Tinubu is working in the right direction.

“Some of the accolades the President get for the right steps he has taken in his few weeks in office especially after he had made his first set of appointments should also go to some present members of his cabinet and Hon Gbajabiamila should be the first as the Chief of Staff who is advising the President genuinely in the right direction.

“As a lawmaker who has served in different governments, he would bring his rich experience to bear in discharging the duties of his new office and one result of that is witnessed in the student loan bill recently signed by the President. His appointment is a great choice for Nigeria and I know he would perform more than he did as a lawmaker. Nigeria is in safe hands.” The lawyer said.

Ajulo prayed for sound health for the former speaker, also strength and wisdom as he carries about his duties as the Chief of Staff to the President.