Ajadi hails Okonkwo as new Assistant Commissioner of Police

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi has congratulated the newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Obiora Okonkwo.

Okonkwo, who was Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ibafo Police Station between 2017 and 2018, is now Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Ajadi told his host that he came on the visit to congratulate him on the new feather to his cap and also to wish him well in all other endeavours.

He added: “I pray for God’s guidance in your new posting, as well as grace in good health to fulfil this new office.

“It is also my desire to see you rising steadily and eventually becoming Inspector General of Police (IG),” Ajadi prayed

Ajadi recalled Obiora’s stay at Ibafo division of the Nigeria police saying it was characterized with impact, expressing optimism that he would excel at his new duty post.