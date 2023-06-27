Air Force kills scores of ISWAP in devastating strikes in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Air Force has launched another round of devastating airstrikes against Islamic State of the West Province(ISWAP) and inflicted heavy casualties on the dreaded terrorist group.

This was as the New Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Hassan Abubakar, vowed Nigerian Airforce commitment to reinvigorate in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The damaging airstrikes according to sources were conducted on Monday, June 26, 2023, at a location given as Andakar, Musari and Klabariya in the North East of Marte in Borno State.

Intelligence Sources also told Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that “the attack was conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled from series of air strikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai in Jubularam, Kwalaram and Sabon Tumbu had converged in the areas”.

Vanguard also learnt that the attack was preceeded by a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which confirmed the heavy presence of terrorists spread across the settlements.

The sources said “As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, Andakar, several ISWAP were seen attempting to flee.

Consequently, the aircraft attacked the location, recording a successful direct hit on the target area, leading to the neutralization of several terrorists as well as the destruction of their vehicle and logistics.

The sources added that a Follow-on attacks were further carried out to take out some locations within

Musari and Klabariya, with scores of terrorists killed.