Aircraft shortage: Azman Air silently suspends domestic flight operations

*Only 2 of its 7 aircraft operating

By Prince Okafor

There are indications that Azman Air services limited has suspended its scheduled domestic flight operations in Nigeria.

This is coming against the background of the airline which has its main base at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, struggling over the shortage of aircraft.

Vanguard gathered that the airline is currently operating charters to Saudia Arabia under contract from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON.

Also, finding shows that the airline flights are unavailable for bookings on its website. ADS-B data shows that its last domestic service occurred on June 14, 2023, between Abuja and Kano.

Checks on its website show that the airline’s available destinations include, Birnin Kebbi, Gombe, Jeddah, Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State.

Vanguard also gathered that only two of Azman Air’s fleet of seven aircraft are currently in active service: B737-500 5N-AIS (MSN 29235) normally used on domestic routes, including Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Kaduna International, A340-600 5N-AAM (MSN 765), providing Hajj charters to Madinah in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj 2023 season since June 1, 2023.

ADS-B data shows the aircraft last returned from Medina to Kano on June 20. According to Azman Air’s social media posts, it has also conducted repatriation flights from Sudan and Egypt in the past months.

Calls and messages to the airline proved abortive, as the airline was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, the ch-aviation PRO airlines module, disclosed that 56.67 per cent of Nigerian airlines’ fleets are currently grounded, involving 59 aircraft at 11 airlines.

An authoritative source who reacted to the development on anonymity stated that, “I can tell you many airlines are facing acute dollar shortage. We can’t access dollars to buy spare and fulfil other obligations. Airlines are currently grounding operations because we feel it is better to ground operations than to compromise Safety. The safety of passengers is paramount, and this is also the advice of the regulatory authority, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

“The situation would likely push up fares. Airlines are already paying more to get forex at the black market for spare parts and maintenance. Now that the naira has been devalued and coupled with this unified exchange rate, we only hope we would have more access to dollars but imagine paying over NGN700 [naira] for one dollar; it means the operational cost of airlines would go up again.”