A’Ibom Police arrest man for selling 9-year-old son for N400,000

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Quick Intervention Squad, QIS, of the Akwa Ibom State Police command has arrested one Gabriel Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area of the state, who sold his 9-year-old son for N400.000.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Uyo.

MacDon also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi on Monday decorated two Deputy Commissioners of Police serving in the Command.

He said: “The CP has condemned the action of one Gabriel Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area of the state, who sold his nine-year-old son for N400,000.

“The CP noted that the act was barbaric and totally unacceptable. The suspect, who was arrested by the Quick Intervention Squad of the command has confessed to the crime while blaming the devil and economic hardship for his actions.”

Also, “The two Deputy Commissioners of Police are Baba Audu, Area Commander, Eket Area Command and Lawal Mani of the Department of Operations.

“The CP, while conveying the hearty congratulations of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun to the Officers, charged them to double their productivity capacity while playing their deputising roles.

“The elated senior officers thanked the Police Service Commission, the IGP for finding them worthy of being promoted. They appreciated the CP for his hard work and fatherly disposition towards them and the officers and men of the Command.