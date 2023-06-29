A’Ibom NUJ bars members from covering state House of Assembly

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom Council, has barred its members from covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly with immediate effect.

The directive is contained in a communique issued at the end of Wednesday’s state Congress held at its Secretariat on Information Drive, Uyo.

The communique was signed by the council Chairman, Amos Etuk, Secretary, Dominic Akpan, Chairman and Secretary, Communique Drafting Committee, Iniobong Ekponta and Dianime Uko, and member, Emem Okon.

The council hinged its action on the appointment of a non-journalist, Mr Nkereuwem Udom, as the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Udeme Otong.

According to the communique, the union warned that any member that defaults the Congress will face severe sanctions.

It also called on the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency to take immediate action to end the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the Atiku Abubakar Way.

It maintained that the unhealthy act was blocking the drainage and causing flooding in the area.

It further called on the Federal Road Safety Corps and other agencies involved in traffic management in the state to henceforth enforce the law, arrest and prosecute drivers, who drive against traffic.

It contended that the illegal practice always caused road crashes.

The communique further called on the state Police Command and other security agencies in the state to step up their surveillance and come up with measures to arrest the increasing cases of cell phone theft in Uyo metropolis.