A’Ibom govt donates office to Bank of Industry in Uyo

***Branch to boost entrepreneural devt

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government says it has firmed up arrangement with the Bank of Industry to establish an office in Uyo, the state capital in a bid to boost the entrepreneurial development in the stste.

Governor Umo Eno who announced this in Uyo at the weekend said the state would utilize the business services offered by the bank to create an investment friendly climate in the state.

According to him, an office space has been allotted to the bank at the state-of-the art 21 storey building to facilitate a smooth take off of operations and used the occasion to advise operators of small and medium scale enterprises to take advantage of the bank’s presence in the state to grow their businesses.

He said:”Finally we will have the Bank of Industry here. We have concluded on that. There are few things they wanted and we have sorted that out. I have given them a space in the 21 Storey Smart Building. Government will pay for that building to bring them to the state.

“You need to make some sacrifices to attract businesses to the state, so I ask the entrepreneurs and industrialists to cooperate because what we can do for the people is to create that environment. They should be here before the end of July , we have met all of their offers.”

In a elated development, no fewer than 340,000 farmers have registered with the state government farmers database aimed at identifying and helping genuine farmers to grow their businesses.

Eno who announced this also advised more farmers to register to enable them enjoy direct interaction and involvement in government agricultural programmes, warning that government would not relate with anyone or group by proxy.

“We have the farmers data base. Let farmers register in that data base because very soon we will deal with them directly not by proxy.

“The data base is still active and I learnt they can register directly online. We have about three hundred and forty thousand farmers that have registered. As we take off, we will talk with them. We will credit them directly so please no body is taking to give to any body.

“We will deploy extension workers to work with them as it used to be because we are very serious in agriculture. So encourage people in your local government to talk with the Agric Investment people at the APICO Building and register”, he said.