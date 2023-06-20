A’Ibom governorship Tribunal: Tension as Subpoenaed witness testifies

*Sen. Akpan concludes testimony today

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THERE was tension within the premises of Akwa Ibom State Judiciary Headquarters located along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo on Tuesday after Mr. Daniel Edet Akpan, a subpoenaed witness testified before Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the petition of the Young Progressives Party, YPP and its Governorship candidate, Senator Bassey Akpan.

The Subpoenaed witness (PW16) during Cross examination told the three-member Tribunal headed by Justice Adekunle Adeleye that he is an Administrative officer of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and also got his B,SC as Quantity Survey in February 2021.

During Cross examination, he told the Tribunal that the documents he tendered as evidence, including his appointment letter and letter of notification of promotion were issued to him by the University.

Asked what he receives as monthly salary Akpan responded N158,387. He however disclosed that his annual salary is N709,297.

On the question that his letter of promotion is fake, the subpoenaed witness responded, ” That is what the University gave me, that’s all”.

Also when asked if the University of Uyo was aware that he would be testifying in Court, Akpan responded, “I didn’t tell the University that I will be in Court today”

He further told the tribunal that the reason he didn’t inform anybody was because of the phone calls he received from strange numbers, telling him that if he sign documents against Umo Eno he will see something.

“So I have not been going to work for security reasons”, Akpan further told the Tribunal.

Asked when he stopped going to work he simply responded, “I stopped going to work this June”

Asked the date he was served the Subpoena, and where? he said, “I cannot remember the date. It was served me in my House.

When he was told that he lied about his promotion letter because December 18, 2020 on the letter is Friday and not a Wednesday, Mr Akpan testified, “Then it was the University that lied because they were the ones that issued it to me”

After giveing his testimony the three-member Tribunal had asked him to stay behind inside the Court room till after the days proceedings following the appeal by the Petitioners Counsel, Tunde Falola over his safety.

However, immediately after giving his testimony and the three-member tribunal gave an hour break the supporters of YPP raised alarm of plot to arrest the Subpoenaed witness.

The situation was becoming riotous until security agents especially the Police intervened.

Meanwhile it could not be ascertained whether the claim of move to arrest the Petitioners Witness(P16) was true or not, but there was heavy police presence within and outside the Court premises throughout the Tuesday proceedings.

Also armed Policemen also blocked the Wellington Bassey Way leading to the Venue of the Tribunal, and were conducting a ‘stop n search’ on every vehicle passing along the road.

Senator Bassey Akpan, the Petitioner in the election matter however, is expected to continue with his testimony on Wednesday June 21, following the adjournmenf of the matter.