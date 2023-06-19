A’Ibom Governorship Tribunal: Sen Akpan, two others to testify on Tuesday

Bassey Albert

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Senator Bassey Akpan, would be called to testify before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State will on Tuesday June 20, 2023.

Counsel to YPP and Senator Akpan (Petitioners), Tunde Falola, during proceedings last Saturday, after conclusion of testimonies of five petitioners witnesses told the three-member Tribunal panel headed by

Justice Adekunle Adeleye, that he has three more witnesses that would testify in the matter.

Falola listed the Witnesses to include his client Senator Akpan(Petitioner), a subpoenaed witness from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and a statistician.

Recall that two subpoenaed witnesses, a Director of academic affairs University of Uyo, Dr. Ime Akpabio, and one Mr. A Olaolu testified last Friday June, 16, 2023, thereby bringing to three, the number of subpoenaed witnesses that have so far given evidence in the election matter.

It could also be recalled that Dr. Akpabio had during his testimony told the Tribunal that Governor Umo Eno graduated from the University in 2004 and was not expelled as the petitioners alleged.

The Petitioners witnesses who testified during last Saturday June 17 proceedings were Archbishop Andrew Unwanta, an ICT expert Emmanuel Nyong Uko, Mr Okpoyo Etifit, Elder Ufot Tobby Nkangude, and Hon. Uko Idiong.

The witnesses, who were led in evidence and Tunde Falola, Counsel to the petitioners, adopted their statements on oath after recognizing their statements shown to them.

Also they tendered their party (YPP) membership cards, alongside their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and Certified True Copies (CTC) of election results sheets of different polling units in their respective Local Government Areas, which the Tribunal admitted and marked as exhibits without objection.

During Cross examination, eac of the five Witnesses told the Tribunal that they served as their party Local government collation agents in their respective local government areas, namely Etinan, Ibesikpo-Asutan Urueofong Oruko, Ikot Abasi and Ukanafun during the governorship poll.

Asked according to his statement on oath before the Tribunal that YPP members were chased away in his own polling unit, Archbishop Unwanta responded that he received the information from his party polling unit agent.

“My lords I was not a polling unit agent, I was a local government collation agent. After voting in my polling unit I proceeded to the LG collation centre. No ward collation took place in all the eleven wards. The YPP ward agents came to me to complain” he responded.

Asked who won the Governorship in his LG, Etinan and what the party scored, Unwanta simply responded “They announced PDP the winner. I cannot remember what my party scored. It has been long since March the election held”

Also during Cross examination another YPP LG collation Emmanuel Nyong Uko, in Ibesikpo Asutan, LGA and an ICT expert told the Tribunal what he meant in his statement that there was massive suppression of votes in favour of the second Respondent Governor Umo Eno.

“What I mean by suppressed vote is misused votes in the sense that votes scored by candidate of my party were recorded for candidate of another party”

However, he did not respond to a question on if it was correct that only political parties polling units agents that would know exactly the votes their party scored?

Also responding to the question on how many votes his party scored in the LGA, Uko testified, “I cannot say because I didn’t sign the results form, so there is no way I would have known the score. And we didn’t have access to all the polling units results”

The Three-member governorship Tribunal panel adjourned the matter till Tuesday (tommorow) June 20, 2023 for continuation of hearing.