AI-powered invoice processing, future of business – Aligba

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Zero-Touch Invoice Processing, an open banking and Artificial Intelligence, AI-powered innovation, has been described as the future of business-to-business, B2B, transactions.

Samson Aligba, founder of Hyphen, a payment operations platform, said the introduction of the technology was “the biggest ease of doing business innovation of this era as it offers several transformative benefits for businesses.”

According to him, the reliance on AI for invoice recognition and reconciliation eliminates the risk of human error and ensures accurate and error-free financial records which enhances financial reporting and compliance.

He said: “By automating the entire invoice processing cycle, businesses can save significant time and resources previously dedicated to manual tasks. This newfound efficiency enables staff to focus on higher-value activities, thereby fostering productivity and growth.”

AI technologies consisting of machine learning and natural language processing, enable advanced invoice recognition, routing, and approval automation while open banking facilitates secure and seamless data exchange between financial institutions and businesses, and enables direct access to real-time financial information; ensuring up-to-date visibility into cash positions, reduces the likelihood of discrepancies, and enhances accurate financial decision-making.

Also included in the benefits are streamlined workflows and real-time visibility which eradicates the need for manual routing, approval, and payment processes.

By leveraging open banking, businesses gain real-time access to financial data, enabling instant visibility into cash positions, outstanding invoices, and payment statuses. This transparency supports better financial management and enables informed decision-making.

In a bid to fast-track business-to-business transactions and eliminate the age-long tradition of manual business processes including spreadsheets and paper, Aligba noted that Hypen jumped on the AI bandwagon to “reveal a Zero-Touch invoice processing magic.

“No doubt, it’s a new dawn for SMEs in Africa with the entry of this technology. The icing on the cake is the availability of reliable payment operations platforms such as Hyphen, which provides a single system to automate payments from transaction initiation to reconciliation. It enables any organization to simplify complex payment workflows, reduce the need to manually create invoices, follow up payments, or reconcile transactions”, he stated.