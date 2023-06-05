Ahmed Ndakene congratulates Ggbajabiamila on appointment as Chief of Staff

The Honourable Member Representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency and Waziri of Shonga, Honourable Ahmed Abubakar Ndakene has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a message made available to newsman on Friday, Honourable Ndakene described the appointment of the Speaker as the COS as a square peg in a square hole. According to the Lawmaker, the wealth of experience garnered over the years by the Speaker both in private and public life will come handy in shaping the tempo of policies and actions of the new administration.

He described Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila as a thoroughbred politician with unmistakable patriotic zeal. He said working in close contact with the Speaker at the National Assembly gave him a first-hand experience of his impeccable intellectual prowess. In his words: “Mr. President has demonstrated his capacity for finding and working with the finest of minds to achieve desired results by appointing one of the most experienced contemporary Lawmakers in Nigeria as his Chief of Staff and there is no doubt in my mind that we are going to witness a seamless Legislative/Executive synergy in steering the ship of governance especially at such difficult times as this”.

Honourable Ndakene therefore prayed for Allah’s divine guidance for the new Chief of Staff as he joins the President in actualising a renewed hope for all Nigerians.