Agura of Gbagura, Oba Bakre, joins his ancestors

By James Ogunnaike

THE Agura of Gbaguraland, in Abeokuta, Oba Babajide Bakre, Jamolu II, has joined his ancestors.

According to a palace source, Oba Babajide joined his ancestor on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

A palace chief, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the passage of the monarch.

Also, the Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura, Abeokuta, confirmed the passage of “Oba Babajide Bakre, Jamolu 11, the Agura of Gbagura.”

A short notice by the Balogun Ijaye Kukudi Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Administrative Secretary to the Agura Palace, Chief Rasaq Obe, said the Osi of Egbaland mandated him to inform Agura Chiefs of the sad incident

Oba Babajide, who celebrated his 61st birthday recently was the ninth Agura of Gbagura in Abeokuta