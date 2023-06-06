Aguariavwodo will impact on Oborevwori’s govt – ex militant leader

By Jimitota Onoyume

Urhobo Youth Council Abuja chapter has hailed the appointment of Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser to the Executive Governor of Delta State by governor Sheriff Oborevwori, saying he would impact positively on the government.

President of the body and ex militant leader , ‘Gen ‘ Peter . E.Aghogho from Jeremi Ward 2 Oginibo Ughelli South local government area further commended the Delta state Governor for finding Sen. Aguariavwodu worthy of the appointment.

He said the appointment further reaffirms the political values of Senator Agwariavwodo, describing him as a honest and discipline politician who will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the office.

The president prayed the good Lord to guide and protect Agwariavwodo as he discharges his assignment