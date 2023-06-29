Agbor Council of Chiefs hail Dein of Agbor at 46

The Ancient kingdom of Agbor Council of Chiefs (Indichen Agbor and idibodein) of Delta state, Thursday joined the good people of Agbor kingdom and millions of well-wishers all over the globe to felicitate with their king the Dein of Agbor, HRM Dr. Benjamin Keagborekuzi 1, of Ancient Agbor kingdom, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Disclosing this in a statement the Agbor Council of Chiefs, said: “You have displayed uncommon goodwill to the less privileged, orphans, Widows and Widowers in our community, Delta state, Nigeria and the world at large.

“We appreciate your love for all of us and we are delighted to use this opportunity to esteemed your good character, conduct, competence, integrity and capacity for building our community.

“Your fervent mission and passion to lead our people through your well-articulated visions and plans gives us hope and trust that your rulership will not only continue to bring a high level of development and prosperity to the Ancient kingdom of Agbor and Delta State but it will also garner faint accomplishment that would further lift us to a greater height.

We wish you excellent health, God’s protection and guidance as you pilot the affairs of our people.”