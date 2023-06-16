Agbebaku emerges Speaker of Edo 8th Assembly

Mr Blessing Agbebaku (PDP-Owan West), on Friday emerged as Speaker of the 8th Edo House of Assembly.

Agbebaku was the Chief of Staff to the immediate past Speaker, Marcus Onobun.

Agbebaku was elected by the lawmakers shortly after a letter of proclamation of the assembly by Governor Godwin Obaseki was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, in Benin.

Mrs Maria Edekor (PDP-Esan North East II) was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

24 members-elect were also inaugurated into the 8th assembly.

Speaking shortly after taking his oath of office, Agbebaku promised a unified assembly that would move the state to greater heights through effective legislation.

He thanked God for his protection and guidance throughout the electoral process and for his emergency as the speaker.

He expressed gratitude to his colleagues for giving him the privilege and for believing in his capacity and competence to serve as speaker.

“Choosing me to lead this assembly is a great honour and privilege bestowed upon me with a sense of responsibility and acceptance.

“I will not take this position for granted. I will carry everyone along irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I commend the 7th assembly for setting the template in legislative activities which has placed the assembly on the right track.

“I assure all that we will put Edo people first as we perform our oversight functions and make the state great again,” he said.

Agbebaku thanked Gov. Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for leading the party in the right direction.