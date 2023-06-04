Again, Yusuf demolished illegal structures at Kano Hajj camp, Daula hotel

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has in the wee hours (2 am) of Sunday continued with the demolition of what he described as illegal structures erected on public lands.



The Governor who was in the company of his Deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and other party stalwarts supervised the demolition exercise at the Hajj camp area and former Daula hotel leased out under Public Private Partnership for shopping mall and plaza among others.



This was coming barely 24 hours after he lead the demolition of a three-story building with 90 shops along race course road popularly known as Filin Sukuwa.



Recall that the Governor had earlier on Friday ordered all land developers around the Kano hajj camp to discontinue all construction works with immediate effect or face the consequences.



The Governor gave the directive when he paid an inspection visit to see for himself the condition of the camp with a view of taking necessary measures of restoring conducive atmosphere as intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from Kano are to start departing to the holy land in the next three days.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dawakin-Tofa said the Governor frowned at the deplorable condition of the facility that was meant to serve as a home away from home for intending pilgrims from Kano state and beyond.

Meanwhile, looters took advantage to loot properties from the rubbles while the demolition exercise was going on.