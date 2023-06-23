Again gunmen strike, kill neighborhood watch in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Gunmen, Thursday attacked a member of the Central Neighborhood Watch in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State and killed one person.

It was learnt that the gunmen numbering over 30 with mask attacked the man, Mr Onyebu Idoko, popularly known as Alaye, on his way to office.

Recall that the hoodlums attacked the same group two years ago, leading to the death of the Commander and patrol leader of the group.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said that the hoodlums operates freely in the area.

He said that the hoodlums numbering over 30 were on foot around Mkpamute road near council headquarter at about 3pm before the neighborhood watch member who was riding a motorcycle ran into them.

“It was a terrible situation. The shock is too much for me. We saw them marching on the street with guns ordering people to clear the road until the neighborhood watch member met them.

“They ordered the man he is carrying on his motorcycle to come down and leave the arena and shot the man severally. His blood was flowing like water on the road,” he said.