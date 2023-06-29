Afrobeats: I’m ready to break boundaries, join class of Tiwa Savage – Debbie Gold

A hugely talented Afro pop and R&B sensation, Ojubana Ndidi, aka Debbie Gold, has said that she is ready to break boundaries, shatter glass ceiling and join the class of Tiwa Savage and other famous Nigerian female Afrobeat stars atop the music ladder.

Debbie stated this on Thursday in a statement she made public to newsmen.

However, it is important to note that Nigeria’s entertainment industry is said to be one of the highest revenue generating industries in the world. It is a goldmine. The Nigerian music industry is projected to rival if not surpass oil revenues in the nearest future. And the good news is that more talents are emerging on the scene every day.

With the above, Debbie Gold is currently turning heads in the Nigerian music space with her creative Afro pop sound. Described as a rising star, Debbie showed a glimpse of her talent when she was barely 11 year-old. When her mates were still watching cartoons, Debbie was already a member of a little girls music group. She quickly discovered her song writing skills at age 14.

She has not looked back since the days of early beginnings. She has honed her skills. And mastered her craft. She is ready to break boundaries, shatter glass ceiling and join the class of Tiwa Savage and other famous Nigerian female Afrobeat stars atop the music ladder. Her capacity to fulfill her potential is not in doubt. And she is cool headed enough to learn from the big names in the industry.

Talking about her inspiration, Debbie Gold is inspired by international acts like Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Toni Braxton. Debbie is expected to drop a few singles in the coming days. Her strength include vocal prowess, energetic stage presence and a unique Afro pop sound.