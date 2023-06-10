Afrobeat star, Domben Pen set to thrill fans with new songs

By Chris Onuoha

Afrobeat fans are in for a new thrilling sensation as one of the Nigerian musical talents, Domben Pen unveils his latest EP, “My Lane.”

“The album featuring six tracks include My friend, Afro queen, Zero hour, My lane, Enjoyment and Gorimakpa will create a new wave of thrilling fun for my fans,” says Domben Pen who urges his fans to watch out for more signature style and lyricism on the EP.

According to him, “the tracks are an eclectic mix of genres, and Pen’s infectious beats will have the fans grooving along in no time,” boasted the Afrobeat star in a chat with media.

He enjoin fans to plug in to internet platforms to stream and enjoy his latest effort.

“Domben Pen’s music has always been about spreading joy and love through his catchy tunes and excellent lyricism, and “My Lane” is no exception. This release is a must-listen for any Afrobeat fan who is looking for music that is fresh, original, and uplifting,” says the Manager.

He also said that fans of Afrobeat music should not miss out on this latest release from Domben Pen.

“With “My Lane” already shaping up to be a hit among fans and lovers of afrobeat music, it’s clear that the talented musician has once again assured his fans good music with his latest EP,’