‘Africa’s GDP to rise $360bn by 2025 through women inclusion’

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Oby Ezekwesili, the founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, has identified African youth, women, and technology as the three game changers for the continent

She spoke during the launch of the Big Ideas Platform to address Africa’s numerous challenges through innovative ideas and solutions in. Abuja yesterday.

The platform also aims to facilitate the generation and sharing of fresh ideas, innovative solutions, and implementation strategies to address Africa’s challenges.

Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, stressed the importance of the young population in Africa, with a median age of 18.6 years.

“African young people are already showing the world that they can act globally, that they can compete globally,” she stated.

The ex-Minister also emphasized the role of women in the continent’s development, citing data showing that Africa could increase its GDP by $360 billion by 2025 by including women in the developing process.

The third game changer, according to Ezekwesili, is technology. She acknowledged that Africa has not fully participated in past revolutions such as the agrarian and industrial revolutions, but the ICT revolution represents the continent’s first significant participation.

“We already began to learn how to participate in producing innovations within it,” she added.

During the same event, Dr. Salihu Lukman, the North-West National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), highlighted the need for political parties in Nigeria to live up to expectations.

He noted that since 1999, Nigeria has lacked a functional political party capable of delivering democracy dividends to its citizens.

Lukman explained that Nigerians have focused on producing candidates for elections without investing in political parties.

“The big missing element is that over time we have failed to invest in our political parties,” he said.

Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of women at decision-making tables. He argued that the cost of inequality is extremely high and that Nigeria has been paying the price for a long time.