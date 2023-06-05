African leaders urged to tackle hunger, crime, diseases

IAIWPA African Director, Ambassador John Metchie with UN-Human Habitat Settlements Programme representative Cerin at the event in Kenya

The African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, Dr. John Metchie, has urged African leaders to strive towards promoting peace and violence-free societies.

He also urged them to combat hunger, diseases and other human sufferings.

This charge was given in Kenya at a three-day United Nations programme on World Peace.

At the event, he decorated some prominent Africans with the Eminent Peace Ambassador (EPA) award in recognition of their contributions in bringing peace in their various communities as well as contributing in combating hunger, diseases and other human sufferings.

The forum, which took place at the Tent of Testimonies International Church in Nairobi, Kenya, had hundreds of leaders of IAWPA and many other dignitaries from across the world in attendance.

Among those decorated were Bishop Chris Atemo, Evang. Mrs. Wanjiku Mwangi and Dr. Alezia Agbala.

Speaking at the forum, Metchie who is also the Prime Minister the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), urged the new EPAs to consider their appointments as a call for higher service for mankind.

He noted that at no time is the search for peace more demanding than now, with the war in Ukraine, hostilities in Sudan and other conflicts across the world.

He urged politicians, businessmen and other people of influence to use their positions to push for actions that promote peace and violence-free societies.

Also, spokesman for the association, Emmanuel Nkweke, stressed the need for award recipients to match their appointments with actions.

He said it was imperative that they engage various stakeholders towards ensuring that their impacts as peace ambassadors are felt not only in Kenya but in the entire African.