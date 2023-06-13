AFCON Qualifier: Osimhen arrives, 22 players now in Super Eagles camp

By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is the latest player to arrive at the Super Eagles camp ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed via the Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

With Osimhen’s arrival on Tuesday, 22 players are now in camp with only Turkey-based Bright Osayi still expected.

The team held their first training session on Monday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena under the watch of coach Jose Peseiro and his coaching crew.

The Super Eagles are on top of Group A with nine points from four qualification games, followed closely by Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs, who have seven points, while the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are third on the log with five points, and Sao Tome & Principe, stuck to the bottom of the table with just one point.

To confirm their place at the next AFCON tournament to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles only need to avoid defeat at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Sunday.