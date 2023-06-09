AFCON 2023Q: Osimhen, Musa, 21 others make Super Eagles list for Sierra Leone

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has released a 23-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone.

Regulars like captain Ahmed Musa, Napoli hero Victor Osimhen, defender William Ekong, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forward Moses Simon are among those invited for the encounter.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and Wilfred Ndidi also made the squad.

Home-based goaltenders Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo made the cut as well as Rivers United defender Ebube Duru and Bendel Insurance FC midfielder Divine Nwachukwu.

The Super Eagles sit at the summit of their qualification group with nine points out of four matches.

They are followed closely by Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs, who have seven points.

The clash is billed for Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia, on Sunday, June 18.

Full List:

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England);