ADVAN’s Grating Aversion to Advertising Industry Reforms

BY LIVINUS ACHOLONU



Despite being self-employed in the agriculture sector, I have retained an interest in the country’s advertising space. This is a carryover from the little over a decade spent in paid employment as an employee in the advertisement/ supplement department of a newspaper (now defunct).

So, in 2021, when the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), now replaced by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), issued its Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), I suspected very strongly that it would cause an almighty friction between the regulator and advertisers represented by the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN).

Back in the days of working at the newspaper, staff of the advertisement/supplement section were under perennial pressure to recover advertisement debts, which could have been owed for six months or more by advertising agencies through which the adverts were placed.

It was the same across the industry and still the same. We would transfer the pressure to the agencies, which always pleaded for more time, as the clients had not paid. The lengthy delays in payment resulted in lengthy delays in salary payments to the staff of newspaper establishments. Some coped better than others. Those who could not, like the one I worked for, folded up under the weight of insolvency. They folded up with huge debts in staff salaries, newsprint suppliers and other vendors.

AISOP was formulated, among other things, to address delays in payment by advertisers to agencies. From experience, I knew that ADVAN and its members were a reform-averse, status quo-loving lot, for which a change in the game would constitute a monumental loss of advantage, acquired and used unfairly, over agencies. It could not have been otherwise. The AISOP remedy for the existence-threatening malaise of delayed payment is a recommendation of a 45-day maximum payment period as a replacement for the 90-120 days, at the very best of times. AISOP also provides that agencies are entitled to the payment of a fixed percentage as default penalties against advertisers that exceed the stipulated 45 days to help agencies accommodate their lenders’ default charges.

Under the previous payment regime, agencies were responsible for reinvoicing when invoices go missing, which was hardly a rarity. As a result, this extends the waiting period of their own vendors, including media organizations like ones for which I worked.

However, as the legally empowered regulatory institution, ARCON has a responsibility to clean up the industry by creating a more equitable system and for this, I applaud ARCON’sresolve to discontinue the lengthy waiting period for payment. Similarly, I find ADVAN’s continued opposition to this reform, which is set to upset an ecosystem that benefits only its members, as unfeeling because it symptomizes lack of consideration for other stakeholders, including various suppliers.

I do find ADVAN’s response,accusing ARCON of meddlesomeness in contractual relationships, a flimsy excuse that ignores the fact that in other climes, regulations similar to AISOP exist to,among other things, prevent agencies being taken advantage of. They were developed to ensure the health of the ecosystem. Under the Indian system, it isa cross between prepaid and balance payment within 30 days. China operates a straight 30-day duration. South Africa, Kenya and other African countries run a system not exceeding 45 days. France, Germany and other European countries havea 30-day system? What would be the reason for Nigeria not to have a firm period in place?

There is a bit of duplicity in ADVAN’s position because the association actively participated at various industry fora where the challenges which bedevil the industry were discussed and solutions to them were agreed on. Numerous media reports indicated that ADVAN had a representative on the committee that worked on AISOP, the Nigerian Advertising Code Review Committee, National Advertising and the Conference Committee. It currently has two representatives on the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).

Just as I suspected that ADVAN was going to get in a fit over AISOP, I also suspected it would not take the provisions of the ARCON Act 2022 with calmness The ARCON Act, which consigned the APCON Act to history, gives the regulator full controlling power over the industry. Its anger has manifested in a threat to take legal action against the ARCON Act, which it presumes breaches the rights of its members and for which it contests the competence of the National Assembly to make a laws regulating advertising.

ADVAN is upset by the provision in the ARCON Act, which seeks to stop its members from treating agencies with the dignity of yesterday’s garbage.

The ARCON Act speaks loudly against the practice of sacking agencies without carrying out financial reconciliation and fulfilling the obligations stipulated in the contract with the sacked agencies before engaging replacements. Also importantly, it provides for prohibition of the use of foreign voice-over artists and models in advertisements for which Nigerian audiences are the targets. ADVAN finds both provisions not to its taste and has accused ARCON of bad faith and undue interference. When looked at closely, ADVAN wants its members to be able to continue sacking agencies without financial reconciliation and fulfilling the obligations in the contract to be terminated.

I am struggling to finda word to describe that desire without sounding harsh. Contempt, I believe, is too tame a word for it. For the prohibition of foreign voice-over artists and models, ADVAN’sreaction carries a whiff of insensitivity to the country’s economic situation.The prohibition is part of ARCON’s policy to ensure that Nigeria and Nigerians do not keep getting the short end of the advertising stick, as it seeks to prevent foreigners from taking opportunities Nigerians should take.

That, to my mind, means the creation and protection of employment opportunities for Nigerians because the policy stipulates minimum local content percentage in all advertisements. In addition, it also stands to prevent the continued revenue drip of an estimated N120 billion suffered by Nigerian companies yearly. Painful as it is to have to yield advantages, fair-mindedness dictates that using a partner as a foot mat, like ADVAN has been doing to agencies, cannot result in a better advertising space.

