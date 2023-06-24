Admission: JAMB pegs varsity cut-off marks at 140

JAMB

*100 for polytechnics, COEs

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has pegged 140 as a cut-off mark for admission into the university.

The nation’s tertiary institutions’ admission body also fixed 100 as the minimum cut-off point mark for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education, respectively.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this at the 2023 Policy Meeting of Tertiary Institutions in Abuja on Saturday.

Oloyede tasked all institutions in the country to obey the rule warning that they must not go below the approved points.

He also said that every tertiary institution must ensure its own minimum standard especially as it related to institutional screening and grading in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination,, SSCE, which must not be lower than 50 marks.

”All institutions must abide by this minimum point. This means that no institution can go below the standard.

” For the 15 private universities that demanded between 120 and 130 as minimum points, note that the 140 is sacrosanct and must not be violated.

” This is because the system put in place will not recognise 139, so ensure you comply,” he said.

Oloyede also said that institutions must not collect more than N2,000 as screening fees from candidates.