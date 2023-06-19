Adeyanju hails Tinubu over appointment of Ribadu as NSA

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju on Monday hailed President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Adeyanju who opined that the decision of the President to appoint Ribadu is a courageous one, added that Nigeria is gradually exiting the period where political appointments, once made, were retained for the duration of their term.

According to a statement he personally signed, Adeyanju pleaded with the Tinubu to sack the new service chiefs if they fail in their duty, saying military appointments are not to be made as political patronage.

The statement reads: “I received with elation, the cheering news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has retired all services chiefs and appointed new ones, including the fitting appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser.

“The decision to appoint Nuhu Ribadu as NSA is indeed courageous, which I commend.

“As Nigeria gradually exits a period where political appointments, once made, were retained for the duration of their term, irrespective of the appointee’s incompetence, it is important to remind President Tinubu that military appointments are not to be made as political patronage. If the new service chiefs fail in their duty, they should equally be sacked without much ado. Only through this means can we have service chiefs whose loyalty is to the Nigerian state.

​

“I also use this medium to congratulate Mallam Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as the National Security Adviser. Mallam Ribadu has had a stellar career, and expect that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the nation’s security affairs. I call on the new service chiefs and acting Inspector General of Police to eschew inter-agency conflict and corruption.”

“President Bola Tinubu and all newly appointed officials must make efforts to halt the decline in every strata of our national life.”