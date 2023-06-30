Adeleke plans to enroll Osun pensioners on health insurance scheme

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to tackle health challenges confronting pensioners in Osun state, Governor Ademola Adeleke has completed plans to enroll them into the State Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS.

The Governor who disclosed this while receiving the leadership of the pensioners in his office, also disclosed that he has ordered the immediate payment of pension entitlement as planned in the template released earlier this year.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday by the Governor’s media aide Olawale Rasheed added that the governor restated his commitment to the welfare of the elderly citizens.

“Our administration is working hard on health insurance enrollment for the pensioners. Our senior citizens needs constant health attention. We think the best approach is to enrol them as that will ease the burden of treatment during their retirement.

“We are working on the details. Once it is finalized, we will release it for immediate implementation”, he said.

The Governor noted that the template released earlier this year on clearing of outstanding salaries and pensions is still in force and he subsequently directed the Head of Service to fast track the implementation by ensuring the payment of the pension arrears in line with the approved template.

“The template was created with an eye on gradual clearing of the salary and pension debts. This was in recognition of the financial status of the state which is well documented and known to the public. Our administration focuses on meeting the various needs of the state within a tight financial situation.

“Our administration is however prioritizing workers’ welfare which covers in and out of service workers. I restate our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens, the pensioners. The phased payments is a standby directive and I assured our pensioners that they are not and cannot be forgotten.”, the Governor assured.