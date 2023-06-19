Adeleke accuses former senator of attempt to destabilise state

His government is a misfit – Basiru

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has alleged that former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru has brought unauthorized policemen into the state with a view to destabilising its peace and unleashing mayhem therein.

However, the Senator said the statement credited to the governor showed that he (Adeleke) is a misfit in government.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday alleged that the Senator imported the unauthorized policemen to cause confusion in the state and urged the Inspector General of Police to call the Senator to order.

It reads; “We urgently bring to the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the State Commissioner of Police and the general public that former Senator Ajibola Bashiru has imported some unauthorized policemen into Osun state to create confusion, mayhem and destabilise the peace and stability of the state.

“The former Senator is reported to have submitted a list of top leaders of the People’s Democratic Party and Osun state government for arrest on trumped-up charges. We reliably gathered that the Osogbo-born politician is personally coordinating the team in gross violation of extant laws and practice of law enforcement.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to order the immediate withdrawal of such policemen as their invitation under the control of a politician constitutes a grave threat to the peace and stability of Osun state. We urge the Commissioner of Police to urgently look into the matter before a breach of peace across the state.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke hereby restates his resolve to tackle this matter headlong and ensure that no individual no matter how highly placed is allowed to plunge the state into conflict”.

However, the Senator in a statement described Governor Adeleke’s Government as a misfit and that of comedians

According to Basiru, I do not believe any serious government or its spokesman will spew such lies as I sympathize with the Osun people for allowing comedians to get close to the government house in Osogbo. They are obviously jittery already that our party, the APC, will kick out their incompetent government in 2026. Obviously, illiteracy is a disease! The accusations by the governor are ridiculous, and baseless and could only come from such unserious quarters.

“If indeed, Jackson Adeleke is concerned with the peace of the state, he should immediately hand over the Police declared criminals that he is harbouring at the Country home in Ede.

“If the intention of Adeleke and his minions is to harass or intimidate me, they are embarking on a failed venture. I have instructed my lawyers to consider possible legal action against the said Mallam Rasheed Olawale for defamation of character”.