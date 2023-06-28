ADC releases list of President Obasanjo Stellar Performance awardees

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has released the list of winners of the President Obasanjo Award for Stellar Performance in Party Management and Diversity Leadership.

ADC released the list on Tuesday at the party’s Global Campus office in Abuja in a statement, noting that the President Obasanjo Awards were instituted after the general election of 2019.

According to ADC in the statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, the awardees are:

1. Mallam Ibrahim Suleiman, the National Organizing Secretary

2. Elder Festus Igbinoba, South-South Zonal Chairman

3. George Ashiru, Lagos State Chairman

4. Ifenla Oligbinde, National Coordinator, Communication and Culture

5. Princess Neka Nebo, Director of Aspirants College

6. Kenneth Ghandi, Deputy NAT Chairman, Diaspora Network

7. Hauwa Yussuf, National Youth Leader

It quoted the ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu as saying that the award is “aimed at bringing discipline and efficiency in party administration, management and leadership.

“The award signposts ADC’s determination to imbue Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s prized virtues of diversity, inclusion and national unity in the spirit, soul and actions of all ADC members.”

While presenting the award, Chief Nwosu maintained that “not minding the political climate and the very low democratic culture in the country, ADC must continue to live our DNA and inspire transformation.”

Nwosu said Obasanjo brought ADC into the limelight by adopting it to build a great new political transformation party of his mega-coalition of civil societies under the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, and a group of political parties with ADC as the nucleus of the new party.

He congratulated the first recipients of the award, adding that the chairman of Lagos State ADC, George Ashiru, was a leader per excellence.

The National Chairman said that among the three states that presented more than one candidate for governorship, only Lagos completed the election cycle with its leadership remaining intact.

“While George (Ashiru) used his leadership to project Funso Doherty, the then chairmen of Abia and Rivers pivoted to thwart the progress of the party and candidates,” he noted.

Nwosu used the opportunity to thank all stakeholders, the Board of Trustees, National Working Committee, the National Executive Council, and party chairmen to the ward level for their commitment to projecting the ADC ideology.

The award was done virtually with over 2,000 party members, stakeholders, friends, and family members in attendance.

Also, ADC Diaspora networks across the world hooked on to the occasion.

In the statement, Mabel Oboh noted that the awards followed the recommendation of the ADC 2023 General Election Cycle Appraisal Committee and approved by the Special Recognition Selection Committee headed by Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad.

She added that in line with the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, objectives, the party announced the establishment of the ADC States Leadership Pair Review Mechanism to “help the grassroots development of the party and capacity building of our leaders”.

Mallam Ibrahim Suleiman, Kyauta Yakubu, Nkem Ukandu and George Ashiru were charged to present a proper framework for the implementation.