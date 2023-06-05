Adamu Garba laments alleged vandalization of campaign office in Yola

Adamu Garba

APC chieftain and CEO of IPI Group Limited, Adamu Garba has raised an alarm over the alleged destruction of his campaign office for in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Garba who is a strong supporter of the Tinubu-Shettima presidency said the office was donated for the 2023 politcial activities of the pair in Yola-North LGA. He, however, alleged that thugs associated with the PDP are behind the vandalization.

He wrote: “PDP thugs under the instructions of their leaders in Adamawa State vandalized the campaign office I donated for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 political activities in Yola-North LGA. The campaign office design is the best decorated so far in Adamawa State. This is purely undemocratic and uncivilized.

“My Adamawa State Central Coordinator reported the case of vandalism of our Yola office by PDP thugs to the police, Wrote a comprehensive report of what happened. The police promised to track and arrest the assailants. The fact that Adamawa is a PDP state doesn’t mean that APC shouldn’t be strong. We will regroup and strengthen our party against subsequent elections We will reorganize and return the office to its proper shape, insha Allah.”