Actress Seun Osigbesan becomes Pastor

Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan has been ordained a pastor. Osigbesan was ordained a pastor of the Gracemade Christian Centre, at a ceremony held last weekend in Lagos.

Known for her role as Jenifer, in the Africa Magic sitcom, The Johnsons, the new pastor shared a video of her ordination on Instagram and revealed she had been running away from the call for a while. In the video, she is seen kneeling on the altar, and two men of God – including her husband, who is the lead pastor, pray over an emotional Seun.

She wrote: “I have dreaded THIS DAY for a very long time. I have been running away from the call of God upon my life. I have been a Jonah for too long. But I soon realized that THOSE WHO WILL WIN MUST KNOW HOW TO SURRENDER BOW, FORFEIT, YIELD, GIVE UP THEIR WILL totally and follow HIM. There is no higher calling than this. The place of power is at His feet. I am grateful and honoured by God that He found me worthy of this call. Today, I have been ordained a pastor to the glory of God.”