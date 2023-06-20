Actress, Juliana Olayode joins new management team

By Ayo Onikoyi

Renowned PR Agency Penzaarville Africa has announced actress Juliana Olayode as the latest talent under their comprehensive management.

Known for commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional talents, the agency is thrilled to unveil Juliana, an actress with immense talent, passion, and creativity.

More so, the firm is a dynamic Public Relations, Media Marketing and Talent Management Agency dedicated to driving brand growth and managing brand impressions.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Olufemi Oguntamu, noted that this addition is to further enrich the company’s roll call of extraordinary talents. Juliana Olayode, widely recognized for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with her remarkable acting prowess, versatility, and innate ability to bring characters to life on screen. In his words, “We are delighted to welcome Juliana Olayode to our team. Juliana’s exceptional talent and dedication align perfectly with our vision of delivering compelling and thought-provoking contents. We believe her addition will invigorate our creative endeavors and contribute to the exceptional entertainment experiences we strive to provide for our audience.”

Juliana describes the partnership as a thrilling opportunity to push boundaries and create impactful content that will leave a lasting impression as she looks forward to collaborating with the exceptional talents. In her remarks, She submits that “I am incredibly honored to join you and be part of a team that values creativity and innovation.”

With Juliana Olayode’s addition to the team, the company reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and delivering extraordinary entertainment experiences that captivate and inspire. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and the company is enthusiastic about the creative possibilities that lie ahead. With a deep understanding of consumer habits and interests, we specialize in providing tailored solutions that resonate with the target audience.