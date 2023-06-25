Actor, Adeniyi Johnson bags endorsement deal with Ilu-Oba International Limited

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has penned a deal with a Real Estate firm, Ilu -Oba International Limited. The actor was unveiled as the new face of their newly acquired property ‘Passant Estate’. The deal was sealed at the Ikotun, Lagos office of the firm last week.

Speaking on the choice of Adeniyi as the face of the brand; The CEO of Ilu-Oba International Limited Adepoju Adeyemi Michael disclosed that the actor was chosen based on his large fanbase, both offline and online; his impeccable character and above all, his youthful zeal towards the brands he represents.

He said ‘After much deliberation about the choice of face for the brand; the team decided to pick Adeniyi Johnson as a result of his youthful contribution to the society. During the Endsars protest, Niyi was one of the many few who curbed the protesting youths from burning down the Ikotun Police station and as a team we sought for a personality who can stick to the brand through thick and thin; and Adeniyi is the true representation of what we represent’.

Reacting to the new deal, Adeniyi noted that being part of the new estate as a family member is a welcomed idea long coming as the journey has taken over three years to mature.

‘With my experience, I can attest 100% to the fact that Ilu-Oba international is not dubious and their allocation process comes just right immediately after payment. Their integrity is second to none and I urge Nigerians, most especially youths of the need to invest in real estate’ Adeniyi said