Activist Hamzat Lawal advises Tinubu to appoint youths, retain outstanding ones from Buhari’s govt

A renowned anti-corruption activist, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, has advised President Bola Tinubu to appoint youths to head strategic positions in his government.

Mallam Lawal, the founder of a social accountability initiative, Follow The Money and civil society organisation Connected Development, made the call while speaking to journalists at a recent event in Abuja.

He said young people should play a leading role in governance because ”60 per cent of Nigeria’s population is under 25, and we should, ideally, prioritise the affairs of youths.”

He added that:

”Collaboration between generations is vital to achieving effective governance that serves the interests of all citizens.

”But, in Nigeria, youths should take the lead if you ask me. Young people bring a fresh and innovative perspective to governance.

”Including young people in government helps ensure that the perspectives and needs of the youth population are represented and taken into account.

”It promotes inclusivity, diversity, and intergenerational dialogue, leading to more well-rounded and equitable decision-making processes.”

He further advised the president to retain outstanding young people inherited from the Buhari administration.

He said:

”If you look at some high-performing federal government agencies today, they are led by youths.

”For instance, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is headed by a young man from Adamawa, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

”Under his watch, the REA has been rejuvenated, revamped and repurposed.

”Aside from introducing Standard Operating Procedures into the agency’s daily activities, Ahmad also set up a committee that came up with Standard Technical Specifications for projects which have undoubtedly improved project delivery and execution.

”This could only have come from an enterprising, innovative, forward-thinking young person with high energy, enthusiasm, and idealism in their work.”

Also speaking on the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Lawal said:

”If you were familiar with NITDA before now and know what is happening there today, you will agree that Kashifu is a visionary and transformational leader.

”You can tell he is focused on making NITDA favourably compete with any other IT Regulatory Agency worldwide, and I think he should be given all the support needed.”