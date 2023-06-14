Achonu commiserates with families of accident victims

Achonu

By Chris Onuoha

The Labour Party Governorship hopeful in Imo State, Sen Athan Achonu has commiserated with the families of the accident victims of Imo State origin, who were involved in a fatal road accident on their way to Abuja.

The accident which claimed three lives with many wounded was said to have occured along Agbor road, Delta State when the victims who are APC members from Okigwe Senatorial zone were on their way to attend the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly members in Abuja.

The victims, two male and a female from Isiala-Mbano, said to be party Coordinators of the Senator-elect, Patrick Ndubueze and House of Representative-elect, Miriam Onuoha were confirmed dead at the accident scene while others sustained degrees of injuries.

Sen Achonu who expressed his sadness through his twitter handle, stated that any Imo indigene’s life lost either through natural occurrence or by human induced, should be a pain for all Imolites, describing it as one life lost, too many, in a State that has been challenged with loss of lives.

He however, extended his condolences to the families, stating that regardless of party affiliations, the pains of death is everybody’s concern, adding that the state of our roads should be looked into, while enjoining FRSC to be proactive to avert occurrences.