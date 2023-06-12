Accountant accused of cheating during promotion exam sues NOUN, others

ABUJA—The legal battle between National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and its former accountant, Mrs. Roseline Ubochi, accused of cheating during staff promotion examination will come on June 20 and 21, for hearing, before a National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja.

Ubochi, a former Chief Accountant of NOUN had through her lawyer, Landan Babakodong, in her suit, alleged that her appointment was unjustly terminated.

She is, therefore, asking the court for the following reliefs: “A declaration that the termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0597/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022, is wrongful, unlawful and unconstitutional as it is contrary to the provisions of section 14 of the National Open University, Act Cap N63, 2004 and the rules regulating her employment with the first defendant.

“A declaration that her employment with the first defendant is still subsisting notwithstanding the purported termination.

“An order setting aside the purported termination of her appointment from the service of the first defendant as contained in letter No: NOUN/PER/0S97/Vol.1 dated December 7, 2022.

“A mandatory order commanding all the defendants to reinstate her to the service of the first defendant forthwith

“An order commanding the defendants to pay her full salaries, entitlements, allowances and/or benefits from the date of her suspension and purported subsequent termination up to the date of reinstatement in the service of the first defendant without prejudice to any rights of promotion, entitlements, or privileges due and accruing to the claimant.”

However, the defendants, NOUN, its Governing Council and the Vice-Chancellor, through their statement of defence and witness statement on oath deposed to by one Dr. Muyiwa Akintola and filed by their lawyer, Emmanuel Umoren, urged the court to dismiss the claimant’s suit with substantial costs for being a frivolous, vexatious, gold-digging, and gross abuse of court’s process.

Meanwhile, Justice R. Haastrup has adjourned till June 20 and 21, for a hearing in the suit.