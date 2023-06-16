Accept ex-offenders as reformed persons, FG charges Nigerians

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has charged Nigerians to welcome and accept ex- offenders into the society, stressing that the inmates had gone through various reformatory and rehabilitation programmes while in custody thereby making them better citizens.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade gave the charge during her familiarization tour of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS Headquarters in Abuja.

Service spokesman, ACC Abubakar Umar in a statement said Dr Akinlade expressed satisfaction at the level of inmates’ welfare particularly their mental health while in custody and the vocational skills programme which gives them good sense of belonging.

She said; “My dream for Nigerian Correctional Service is, no offender will go back the same or worse”.

Akinlade charged the public to stop stigmatizing ex-offenders but rather assist in their re-integration into the society as they have a lot to offer.

Akinlade also said she is passionate about Correctional Service and appealed to the management and Staff to cooperate with her to achieve great heights.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa, enumerated the challenges and prospects of the Service.

He reiterated his commitment to the welfare of both inmates and staff.