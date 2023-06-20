Abuja musicians seek support to promote music industry

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA – Musicians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are calling for collaboration between private organizations and the government to promote the music industry in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The call was made during a media parley organized by the Abuja Music Producers at the unveiling of “The Hunt,” a talent music event held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event’s host and coordinator, Mr. Jakpo Ukueku, revealed that “The Hunt” aims to discover and support talented artists within the Federal Capital’s music scene.

Mr. Ukueku emphasized the need for collaboration, stating, “We need the collaboration of private organizations and government partnership to ensure that the talents inherent in the music industry here in the FCT are not left to waste.”

Edward Agbo-Madaki, a seasoned veteran in the entertainment industry, stressed the importance of mentorship for young artists to thrive.

He shared his own experience of working hard for free to learn the craft and advised aspiring musicians to seek mentors and improve their skills.

Ali Grema, founder of Jamrock NG, also highlighted the importance of partnership in tapping into the abundant potential of Abuja and northern region-based artists.

Oluwaseun ‘Banko’ Lloyd, General Manager of Sony Music West Africa, commended “The Hunt” initiative, stating that it will help bridge the gap between music organizations and artists, particularly in the northern region.

Gbemiro Daniel and Princess Chizaram, both of Sony Music Entertainment West Africa, expressed their willingness to work with talented artists who are ready to put in the effort.

At the conclusion of the event, 12 talented musicians were selected by the organizers for further support in their music careers.

“The Hunt,” founded by Dare Adefioye Ifeanyi, serves as a platform for talent discovery and development, connecting brands, music executives, record label owners, and talent managers with promising artists.